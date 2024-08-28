Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall

Society » INCIDENTS | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died, according to a report from the spokesperson of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, senior expert Mariana Tsvetkova. The boy sustained a severe craniocerebral injury when he fell from his scooter on the evening of August 27 and was hospitalized in critical condition at "Dr. Georgi Stranski" University Hospital.

Initial reports indicate that the accident was caused by uneven road conditions following repair work on a street in the "Druzhba" district. The police were notified of the incident through a 112 emergency call, initially reported as a medical emergency. Further investigation revealed that the boy had fallen from the scooter, according to Tsvetkova.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that five incidents involving scooter drivers were recorded in Pleven in the last 24 hours alone. Pedestrians are also increasingly filing complaints about scooters speeding through pedestrian areas.

The tragic accident occurred on "Trite bora" street, where the boy fell into a drainage ditch filled with stones. The ditch had been excavated on August 22 for water supply work and was filled to the level of the asphalt paving.

Pleven's mayor, Dr. Valentin Hristov, confirmed the details of the accident, stating that proper procedures were not followed to inform the district and secure the section of the road after the excavation work. All documentation related to the construction site is currently under review.

The mayor also noted that a campaign to limit the movement of scooters, particularly in pedestrian areas, was launched at the beginning of the summer in response to the growing problem across the city.

