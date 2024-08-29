Yellow Code Warning Issued for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Friday

A Yellow Code warning has been issued for showers and thunderstorms on Friday, covering the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, and Smolyan. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) also forecasts the possibility of hail.

Early Friday morning, more clouds and potential precipitation will persist in the eastern part of the country and in mountainous regions. By afternoon and evening, there will be chances of local thunderstorms nationwide, with more intense storms expected along the coast in the evening. The day will be windy, with particularly strong gusts in Eastern Bulgaria. Daytime temperatures are predicted to range from 25 to 30 degrees.

The weather will remain unstable through the weekend, characterized by windy conditions and the development of dynamic thunderstorm clouds with afternoon and evening showers. This instability is attributed to a developing cyclone over the Black Sea.

Throughout the weekend, temperatures are not expected to change dramatically, with daily highs between 26 and 31-32 degrees. The cool afternoon winds will persist. On Saturday, rainfall is likely in more areas, especially in Western Bulgaria and along the coast. On Sunday, significant cloudiness will linger in southeastern regions.

In the first week of September, the weather will continue to be changeable. Temperatures will rise slightly, averaging between 29 and 34-35 degrees. From Wednesday onwards, localized summer-like showers are expected to occur more frequently.