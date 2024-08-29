Josep Borrell Demands Removal of Limits on Ukraine's Strikes in Russia

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has urged Ukraine’s allies to remove restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Kyiv for attacks on Russian targets. Borrell's call comes as the EU foreign ministers convene in Brussels, reported the Associated Press.

The United States has imposed limits on the use of long-range ballistic missiles supplied to Ukraine, and some European Union countries have also placed restrictions on the weapons provided. Kyiv seeks to target Russian military airfields and other strategic sites from which attacks on Ukraine are launched.

"We must lift the restrictions on the use of weapons against Russian military targets, in line with international law," Borrell stated. He emphasized that the full potential of the weapons provided to Ukraine must be realized to effectively counter Russian strikes. "Otherwise, the weapons are essentially useless," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, also present in Brussels, highlighted the crucial role of international support in Ukraine’s success. "Whether Russia succeeds or not depends on the willingness of partners to make bold decisions. If these decisions are made, Ukraine will succeed on the battlefield. If not, do not blame Ukraine, blame yourselves," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian minister reiterated that Ukraine aims to strike only "legitimate military targets" within Russia. "I urge the European Union to act decisively and state clearly that immediate actions are necessary," Kuleba stated upon his arrival in Brussels, according to AP.