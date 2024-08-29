Sofia Implements Traffic Adjustments Ahead of Ed Sheeran Concert This Saturday

Society | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:15
Bulgaria: Sofia Implements Traffic Adjustments Ahead of Ed Sheeran Concert This Saturday

Public transport adjustments and parking restrictions will be implemented in Sofia due to the Ed Sheeran's concert at Vasil Levski National Stadium on August 31. The Center for Urban Mobility has issued a warning about these changes.

Parking will be prohibited from 8:00 p.m. on August 30 until 12:00 p.m. on August 31, 2024, in the stadium's parking lot and along Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. between Dragan Tsankov Blvd. and Gen. Gurko St., except for vehicles belonging to event participants.

On August 31, from 12:00 p.m. until the concert ends, vehicles will not be allowed on Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., from Dragan Tsankov Blvd. to Orlov Most Square, to facilitate public transport movement.

Additionally, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on August 31, tram lines 10, 12, 15, and 18, as well as bus lines 72, 76, 204, 213, 280, and 604, will operate on adjusted schedules with reduced intervals. Metropolitan EAD will also deploy extra trains during this time if crowding occurs at metro stations.

