Bulgaria Sees Strong Growth in New Car Sales Amid EU Market Shifts

Society | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Strong Growth in New Car Sales Amid EU Market Shifts @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, 26,945 new cars were registered during the first seven months of the year, reflecting a 28.4% growth compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by BGNES. This positions Bulgaria as one of the leaders in market growth, maintaining its strong performance with an annual growth rate of 30.8% in the first half of the year.

In July alone, 3,906 new cars were registered, a 16% increase compared to July 2023. Bulgaria ranked fourth in market growth within the EU, following Malta (29.4%), Slovenia (19.9%), and Poland (18.6%), according to data from the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

Petrol vehicles led the registration numbers in July, with 3,154 units sold, marking a 23.2% rise compared to the same month in 2023. Electric vehicle registrations, however, declined to 151 units from 168 in July of the previous year, while hybrid vehicle registrations increased from 53 to 82 over the same period.

In the broader EU market, new car registrations in July 2024 saw a slight increase of 0.2%, with mixed results across the region's four major markets. Italy (+4.7%) and Spain (+3.4%) saw moderate growth, while France (-2.3%) and Germany (-2.1%) experienced declines. Over the first seven months of 2024, new car registrations in the EU increased by 3.9%, totaling over 6.5 million units, with all major markets showing modest but positive results.

In July 2024, battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in the EU decreased by 10.8% to 102,705 units, reducing their market share to 12.1% from 13.5% the previous year. While Belgium (+44.2%), the Netherlands (+8.9%), and France (+1%) showed growth, a significant decline in Germany (-36.8%) offset these gains. From January to July, 815,399 new BEVs were registered, representing 12.5% of the market. Plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations also fell by 14.1%, despite a small increase in Germany. Hybrid-electric vehicles, however, saw a significant 25.7% increase in registrations, boosting their market share from 25.5% in July 2023 to 32%.

Sales of petrol cars in July 2024 decreased by 7%, with modest growth in Italy (+3.8%) and Germany (+0.1%) unable to counterbalance declines in France (-22.6%) and Spain (-12.5%). Petrol cars now account for 33.4% of the market, down from 35.9% last year. The diesel car market also contracted by 10.1%, leading to a 12.6% market share, with Germany showing slight growth (+1.4%) but significant drops in Italy (-24.6%), France (-23.9%), and Spain (-11.6%).

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, New, cars

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Iliana Ivanova to Depart European Commission After One Year

Bulgarian European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova announced today on her Facebook profile that she will be leaving the European Commission

World » EU | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:40

West Nile Fever Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians; Third Patient Hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died

Society » Health | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's Ice Cream Production Plummets by 60% Over Six Years

The ice cream industry in Bulgaria is facing a significant decline, with production dropping between 60 and 70% over the past six years

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Seventh Parliamentary Election in Three Years: Over 500 Million Leva Spent as Voters Head to the Polls Again

At the end of October, Bulgarian voters will head to the polls once again, this time to elect Members of Parliament for the 51st National Assembly

Politics | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:29

Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU

Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

Bulgaria Sends Three Athletes to Paris Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games in Paris are set to open today with a ceremony at Place de la Concorde, beginning at 21:00 Bulgarian time

Sports | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Yellow Code Warning Issued for Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hail on Friday

A Yellow Code warning has been issued for showers and thunderstorms on Friday, covering the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna, Dobrich, Burgas, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, and Smolyan

Society » Environment | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 20:58

Sofia Implements Traffic Adjustments Ahead of Ed Sheeran Concert This Saturday

Public transport adjustments and parking restrictions will be implemented in Sofia due to the Ed Sheeran's concert at Vasil Levski National Stadium on August 31

Society | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 16:15

September in Bulgaria: High Temperatures Expected, Minimal Rainfall Forecasted

This September, average monthly temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to be above the usual range, which typically varies between 17 and 20 degrees for most of the country and between 3 and 10 degrees in the mountains

Society » Environment | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:11

New Metro Station Names Unveiled Ahead of Sofia's 2027 Extension

The extension of the Sofia metro by 6 km, covering areas from Shipka Street, Geo Milev Quarter, Slatina Quarter, Arena Sofia, and Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., is set for completion in 2027

Society | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:09

West Nile Fever Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians; Third Patient Hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died

Society » Health | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:15

Decline in Adolescent Condom Use Raises STI and Pregnancy Risks in Europe

New WHO/Europe report reveals high rates of unprotected sex among adolescents across Europe, with significant implications for health and safety

Society » Health | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 09:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria