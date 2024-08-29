Russia Imposes Entry Bans on 92 US Nationals, Targeting Journalists and Military Officials
Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
Kamala Harris is currently ahead of Donald Trump in the polls as the US presidential election approaches, according to several surveys conducted after the Democratic National Convention. The polls show varying leads for Harris over Trump.
In a poll by The Economist/YouGov conducted from Sunday to Tuesday, 47% of respondents expressed support for Harris, compared to 45% for Trump. Similarly, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted from August 22-26 showed Harris with a narrow one-point lead.
A Morning Consult survey of registered voters from August 23-25 indicated 48% support for Harris, while 44% backed Trump. An Ipsos, ABC News, and The Washington Post poll released on August 18 showed Harris leading with 49% compared to Trump's 45%. Another CBS/YouGov poll, also released on August 18, showed Harris ahead by three points, 51% to 48%.
In an Emerson College poll released on August 15, Harris led 50% to 46%. However, a Fox News poll from August 15 was the only recent major survey to show Trump ahead, with 50% support compared to 49% for Harris.
Trump has led Harris in at least eight other polls since President Joe Biden exited the race, although the data suggests Harris is closing the gap. A Monmouth University poll released on August 14 revealed that Democratic enthusiasm nearly doubled after Harris entered the race, rising from 46% in June to 85%, while Republican enthusiasm remained steady at 71%.
In key swing states, Harris leads Trump by one point overall across seven battlegrounds likely to decide the election—Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia—according to a Cook Political Report study. Harris is ahead in five of these states, tied in Georgia, and trails Trump by three points in Nevada.
