New Metro Station Names Unveiled Ahead of Sofia's 2027 Extension

The extension of the Sofia metro by 6 km, covering areas from Shipka Street, Geo Milev Quarter, Slatina Quarter, Arena Sofia, and Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., is set for completion in 2027. The Metropolitan Municipality has already revealed the proposed names for the new metro stations.

The selected names are "Sitnyakovo," "Geo Milev," "Slatina," "Shipchenski Prohod," "Arena Sofia," and "Trakia," each chosen to provide clear reference points for the neighborhoods and areas the stations will serve. The name "Trakia" is linked to the station's location on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., which connects to the Trakia highway.

For the extension of Line 3 along Vladimir Vazov Blvd., the final station will be named "Hemus," referencing the highway in that direction. The other two stations in this section are "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" and "Georgi Asparuhov Stadium."

In the Lyulin district, the upcoming two metro stations will be named "Tsaritsa Yoanna" and "Struma." Meanwhile, the station under construction in the Obelya district will be called "Pancho Vladigerov," after the boulevard in the Vrabnitsa district.

The report containing these proposed names is scheduled for discussion at the Metropolitan Municipal Council meeting in September.