GERB Proposes Highway Tolls in Bulgaria as Pre-Election Initiative

Bulgaria: GERB Leads by 7% in New Poll; DPS May Split into Two Parties for the Elections
If the elections were held today, GERB would lead with 21.9% of the vote,
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria, reports OFFNews. This plan was revealed today by the party leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
In discussing the upcoming election campaign, Borissov noted that the public is weary of continuous campaigning. "We are currently finalizing a program that will be ready in a day or two. Imagine it as a 'Google' map where we can zoom in on regional cities and their surrounding settlements, reaching even the smallest village," he explained.
Borissov suggested that while vignettes should continue to apply to secondary and tertiary roads, highways should be subjected to tolls, reflecting a common practice worldwide. He emphasized that this would allow drivers the option of paying for the convenience of highway travel or using the less maintained secondary roads.
The revenue from these tolls, according to Borissov, would be directed primarily to small settlements with poorly maintained roads. The goal is to improve infrastructure in these areas, where residents currently pay for vignettes but see little return in road quality.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
At the end of October, Bulgarian voters will head to the polls once again, this time to elect Members of Parliament for the 51st National Assembly
A recent survey reveals that nearly one-third of Bulgarians are inclined towards authoritarian governance, including communism or military rule
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue
If the elections were held today, GERB would lead with 21.9% of the vote,
Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), recently convened a meeting with the Central Operational Bureau of the party
A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023