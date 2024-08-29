GERB Proposes Highway Tolls in Bulgaria as Pre-Election Initiative

GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria, reports OFFNews. This plan was revealed today by the party leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

In discussing the upcoming election campaign, Borissov noted that the public is weary of continuous campaigning. "We are currently finalizing a program that will be ready in a day or two. Imagine it as a 'Google' map where we can zoom in on regional cities and their surrounding settlements, reaching even the smallest village," he explained.

Borissov suggested that while vignettes should continue to apply to secondary and tertiary roads, highways should be subjected to tolls, reflecting a common practice worldwide. He emphasized that this would allow drivers the option of paying for the convenience of highway travel or using the less maintained secondary roads.

The revenue from these tolls, according to Borissov, would be directed primarily to small settlements with poorly maintained roads. The goal is to improve infrastructure in these areas, where residents currently pay for vignettes but see little return in road quality.