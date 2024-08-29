Sofia to Increase Tourist Tax, Affects Airbnb and Hotel Rates

Sofia Implements Traffic Adjustments Ahead of Ed Sheeran Concert This Saturday
Public transport adjustments and parking restrictions will be implemented in Sofia due to the Ed Sheeran's concert at Vasil Levski National Stadium on August 31
Sofia Municipality plans to raise the tourist tax starting next year, pending approval from the Sofia Municipal Council. This increase comes after the tax rate remained unchanged for over a decade, according to Deputy Mayor for Tourism Nikola Barbutov.
The revision also affects the patent tax for overnight stays in establishments with up to 20 rooms, including Airbnb and similar rental platforms. The annual tax per property will rise to 250 leva, a significant increase from the reduced rate of 25 leva that was implemented during the COVID pandemic.
The updated rates for accommodation are as follows:
Anton Penev, director of the Municipal Enterprise "Tourism," stated that the additional revenue will be directed towards enhancing tourist infrastructure, including the creation of information centers, public toilets, and promotional activities to establish Sofia as a prime destination for events and congresses.
Despite the increase, Sofia will still have the lowest tourist tax in the region, noted municipal councilor Plamena Terziradeva from WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia.
