Sofia to Increase Tourist Tax, Affects Airbnb and Hotel Rates

Business » TOURISM | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:49
Bulgaria: Sofia to Increase Tourist Tax, Affects Airbnb and Hotel Rates Photo: Stella Ivanova

Sofia Municipality plans to raise the tourist tax starting next year, pending approval from the Sofia Municipal Council. This increase comes after the tax rate remained unchanged for over a decade, according to Deputy Mayor for Tourism Nikola Barbutov.

The revision also affects the patent tax for overnight stays in establishments with up to 20 rooms, including Airbnb and similar rental platforms. The annual tax per property will rise to 250 leva, a significant increase from the reduced rate of 25 leva that was implemented during the COVID pandemic.

The updated rates for accommodation are as follows:

  • One-star hotels and apartments: from 0.40 leva to 1 leva per night per person.
  • Two-star hotels: from 0.60 leva to 1.50 leva per night per person.
  • Three-star hotels: from 0.80 leva to 2 leva per night per person.
  • Four-star hotels: from 1 leva to 2.50 leva per night per person.
  • Five-star hotels: from 1.20 leva to 3 leva per night per person.

Anton Penev, director of the Municipal Enterprise "Tourism," stated that the additional revenue will be directed towards enhancing tourist infrastructure, including the creation of information centers, public toilets, and promotional activities to establish Sofia as a prime destination for events and congresses.

Despite the increase, Sofia will still have the lowest tourist tax in the region, noted municipal councilor Plamena Terziradeva from WCC-DB-Spasi Sofia.

Tags: sofia, tax, tourist

