Ukraine Demands Authorization for Strikes on Russian Military Targets

Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet and Pilot as Russia Intensifies Attacks
Kyiv has confirmed the death of a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, who was killed in air combat on August 26
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia. Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Kuleba emphasized the importance of obtaining permission to target what he termed “legitimate military targets” deep inside Russia. He highlighted that these targets primarily include airfields from which Russia launches bombers against Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure. Kuleba believes that if Ukraine receives the necessary weapons and authorization, it would significantly diminish Russia’s ability to damage Ukrainian critical infrastructure and bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Kuleba also addressed criticisms regarding Ukraine’s progress, asserting that Russia’s achievements are heavily reliant on the readiness of its partners to make bold decisions. He warned that if Russia were to prevail, the cost for Europe to counteract it would be far greater than the current support for Ukraine.
In response, Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its commitment to collaborating with Ukraine on shared goals, including support in the fight against Russian aggression and progress towards Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The Ministry's statement, posted on the "X" social network, came in reply to Kuleba's remarks and his congratulations to Bulgaria's Acting Foreign Minister, Ivan Kondov.
Kuleba acknowledged Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s EU and NATO aspirations and the ongoing practical assistance. Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are convening in Brussels to discuss the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Venezuela. The meeting, led by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will include a discussion with Kuleba.
Ukrainian forces have reportedly secured new positions in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in another night of reciprocal shelling
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the ongoing war with Russia will eventually be resolved through dialogue, emphasizing that Ukraine must maintain a strong stance
Ukraine successfully tested its first domestically produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on August 27
For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih
In a significant escalation, Russia launched one of its largest strikes against Ukraine, deploying over 100 missiles and nearly 100 Shahed drones
