Ukraine Demands Authorization for Strikes on Russian Military Targets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia. Speaking ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Kuleba emphasized the importance of obtaining permission to target what he termed “legitimate military targets” deep inside Russia. He highlighted that these targets primarily include airfields from which Russia launches bombers against Ukrainian forces and civilian infrastructure. Kuleba believes that if Ukraine receives the necessary weapons and authorization, it would significantly diminish Russia’s ability to damage Ukrainian critical infrastructure and bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Kuleba also addressed criticisms regarding Ukraine’s progress, asserting that Russia’s achievements are heavily reliant on the readiness of its partners to make bold decisions. He warned that if Russia were to prevail, the cost for Europe to counteract it would be far greater than the current support for Ukraine.

In response, Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its commitment to collaborating with Ukraine on shared goals, including support in the fight against Russian aggression and progress towards Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The Ministry's statement, posted on the "X" social network, came in reply to Kuleba's remarks and his congratulations to Bulgaria's Acting Foreign Minister, Ivan Kondov.

Kuleba acknowledged Bulgaria’s support for Ukraine’s EU and NATO aspirations and the ongoing practical assistance. Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are convening in Brussels to discuss the situations in Ukraine, Gaza, and Venezuela. The meeting, led by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will include a discussion with Kuleba.