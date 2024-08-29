West Nile Fever Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians; Third Patient Hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died. The disease, transmitted through infected mosquitoes, has raised significant concern following these cases.

The first patient, from the Haskovo region, had an imported case of West Nile fever. He had been living in Greece since May and returned to Bulgaria at the beginning of August with symptoms including numbness, severe muscle pain, a skin rash, vomiting, and a fever of 38 degrees Celsius, which subsided on its own within a few days. He was later found unconscious at home by his family and was admitted to a hospital where he was treated for bronchopneumonia. After his discharge, he continued to experience severe fatigue and weight loss.

The other two cases were from the Sofia city district. Both patients were admitted to the hospital in poor condition. One had Parkinson's disease and presented with a high fever of 40 degrees Celsius, severe weakness in the limbs, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Relatives noted a rapid deterioration in his condition, necessitating urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, both cases from Sofia ended in death.

The third patient, who also experienced fever and weakness in the lower limbs, was initially treated with an antibiotic by his general practitioner. His condition worsened, prompting him to seek hospital treatment. He was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and fell into a coma shortly thereafter.

The victims, aged between 61 and 74, faced a 17% lethality rate common in at-risk groups. In response to these cases, the Ministry of Health has instructed regional health inspectorates to enhance monitoring and control measures for the disease. Personal precautions recommended include using mosquito repellent, wearing protective clothing, and securing windows with netting.