Rising Theft in Bulgarian Hotels: Tourists Target Everything from Towels to TVs

Tourists in Bulgaria have been reported to frequently steal items from hotel rooms, ranging from towels and bed linens to televisions and artwork, reports "Telegraph". Hoteliers across the country have shared their experiences of theft, noting that many of these incidents involve foreign visitors. In particular, smaller items such as blankets, pillows, and bathrobes are common targets, with some guests even managing to take larger items like televisions, especially from rooms on the ground or first floors. In the resort town of Bansko, thefts have been facilitated through windows and terraces, while others exploit elevators that provide direct access to garages to remove larger items like mattresses.

In recent years, the trend of pilfering has expanded to include food and beverages from hotel rooms and restaurants. Hotels have reported instances where guests, particularly from abroad, have stolen items ranging from plates and cutlery to drinks from minibars. A notable case involved two families who took entire sets of dining ware from an all-inclusive restaurant, highlighting the extent of the problem. While local vacationers tend to take only small items like toilet paper rolls, tourists from Western countries often steal bath and beach towels, while those from Eastern Europe frequently take branded glasses and excess fruit.

Luxury hotels have also been affected, with guests consuming minibar contents and refilling bottles with tap water to avoid charges. This issue, alongside theft of items like remote controls and light bulbs, points to a broader problem of theft driven by varied motives and levels of entitlement among guests. In some cases, like in Stara Zagora and its mineral baths, towels are targeted due to their higher value compared to other hotel amenities.

Fraud has also been reported in large all-inclusive resorts, where tourists misuse wristbands that grant access to all facilities and food. The scheme involves guests selling their wristbands to others, who then gain free access to the resort’s amenities. This practice has led to instances where guests, having lost their wristbands, receive replacements from the hotel while their friends enjoy the benefits without paying.

Other forms of dishonesty include guests who have consumed all the items from their room’s refrigerator and left without checking out properly. A notorious case involved two men who repeatedly emptied hotel fridges and then left without paying. This scheme has been reported in various locations, including Blagoevgrad and Albena, though the consequences for these actions remain unclear.

Overall, these incidents reflect a troubling pattern of theft and fraud in Bulgaria's hospitality industry, with hoteliers continuously grappling with the challenges posed by dishonest guests.