Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday. The sanctions come in response to what Moscow describes as the Biden administration's "Russophobic policy" aimed at inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia, according to state media TASS.

The list targets US government officials, pro-democracy activists, academics, and leaders of defense contracting firms and financial institutions that supply arms to Ukraine. It includes reporters from major US newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and the New York Times. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused these journalists of spreading false stories about Russia and its military and of supporting what it calls a "hybrid war" waged by Washington.

Among those banned is Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker, who had advocated for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich, recently freed in a prisoner swap. The list also names 13 current or former Wall Street Journal employees, including senior editors and bureau chiefs, as well as several journalists from the New York Times and the Washington Post. Reporters from British newspapers are also included.

The sanctions extend to military figures such as US Space Command Commander Stephen Whiting, Space Systems Command Commander Philip Garrant, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb. This move adds to the over 2,000 Americans already barred from entering Russia, including numerous US politicians.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that these sanctions are a response to the "insane sanctions frenzy" of the American elite. The ministry warned that it will continue to expand the list of individuals under entry bans, targeting those directly involved in what it views as anti-Russian activities. The statement also emphasized that the "current US authorities" should understand that "punishment is inevitable" for their hostile actions, whether they involve supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or interfering in Russia's internal affairs.

Recently, the US Treasury Department targeted companies and individuals aiding Russia's military efforts and evading sanctions. The August 23 sanctions list includes 34 Russians, among them Pavel Belousov, son of Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Additionally, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) announced further restrictions on the supply of US-origin and "US-branded" items to Russia and Belarus, in response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Since March 2022, the BIS has added 1,056 entries to the Entity List in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including 123 new entities across Russia, China, and other countries.