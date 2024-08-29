Biden and Xi to Hold Talks Before US Elections

The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks, according to the White House. This call is anticipated ahead of the US presidential elections in November. The plan was discussed during a two-day meeting in Beijing between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, held at Yanqi Lake on August 27-28. Additionally, the two countries aim to arrange a conversation between their military theatre commanders soon.

The leaders last met during the Woodside Summit in California in November 2023. During the recent meeting, Sullivan and Wang engaged in candid and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues, including bilateral, regional, and global concerns. Both sides emphasized the significance of maintaining strategic communication channels established over the past 18 months, committing to ongoing high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations.

Discussions also focused on implementing commitments from the Woodside Summit, including counternarcotics efforts, military-to-military communications, and addressing risks related to Artificial Intelligence. The diplomats discussed steps to curb the flow of illicit synthetic drugs, the repatriation of undocumented migrants, and enhancing law enforcement cooperation. They also highlighted the importance of concrete actions to address the climate crisis, with further talks planned during an upcoming visit to China by John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy.

Sullivan stressed the US's intent to prevent the misuse of advanced technologies for national security purposes while maintaining trade and investment ties. He also voiced concerns over China's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices. Resolving the cases of American citizens wrongfully detained or subject to exit bans in China was reiterated as a top priority, along with the US's commitment to universal human rights and freedoms.

This marked the fifth strategic dialogue between Sullivan and Wang since May 2023 and the first visit by a US National Security Advisor to China in eight years. Sullivan emphasized the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concerns over Chinese support for Russia’s defense industry, impacting European and transatlantic security. He reaffirmed the US's commitment to its Indo-Pacific allies and criticized China's actions against Philippine maritime operations in the South China Sea.

Sullivan also met with General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in Beijing on August 29. They discussed the responsibility of both nations to prevent competition from escalating into conflict. The meeting underscored the need for regular military-to-military communications, following the directives from Biden and Xi at the Woodside Summit. Both sides acknowledged the progress in sustaining these communications and planned a theatre commander phone call in the near future. Sullivan also raised issues of cross-Strait peace, freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, concerns about Chinese support for Russia, the risks of miscalculation in cyberspace, and ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.