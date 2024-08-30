Ukraine Expands Control in Kursk Region; Evacuations Ordered in Donetsk Amid Fierce Fighting

Ukrainian forces have reportedly secured new positions in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This marks a significant expansion of Ukrainian-controlled territory along the border. While the president did not provide specific details, he confirmed that more Russian prisoners of war had been captured, potentially to be used in future exchanges.

The surprise incursion into the Kursk region took place on August 6. Zelensky also reiterated accusations against Russia for causing civilian casualties in a recent airstrike on the Kharkiv region. He renewed his calls for Western partners to supply long-range weapons to enable strikes deeper into Russian territory. At a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, allies expressed their continued support for Ukraine, though no new specific commitments were detailed.

In the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, authorities have ordered evacuations due to the advancing Russian forces, who are moving closer to this key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Despite this, approximately 38,000 residents, including 1,900 children, remain in the city. President Zelensky described the situation around Pokrovsk as "extremely difficult," with Russia concentrating its efforts and forces in the area. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the situation in Pokrovsk is the most intense, with fierce fighting ongoing in several nearby villages. Russian forces have made numerous attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, with combat still raging in multiple locations.

Donetsk regional military administration head Vadym Filashkin highlighted that international organizations and volunteers are aiding the evacuation efforts in Pokrovsk. He expressed gratitude to various Ukrainian regions for hosting displaced residents. Banking institutions and other essential services in the city will continue to operate until the end of the week, with only ATMs functioning from Monday, September 2, due to the worsening situation.

In parallel developments, Ukrainian officials plan to provide the US with a list of strategic targets in Russia this week, aiming to convince the Biden administration to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons against Moscow. The list is expected to include critical targets that could shift the war's momentum in Ukraine's favor. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is scheduled to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday to discuss the matter. Ukrainian sources emphasize that targeting deep inside Russian territory is seen as no more provocative than strikes near the border.

