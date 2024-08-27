Code Orange Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Bulgaria

The weather forecast for Bulgaria on August 29, 2024, indicates a Code Orange alert for precipitation, reports Meteo Balkans. The country will experience complex weather conditions influenced by a high cyclone. Forecasts from ICON-EU, EU, and ARPEGE predict significant rainfall, leading to the alert. The heaviest precipitation is expected inland, with notable rain also in Eastern, Southwestern, and Central Bulgaria by the afternoon. The northern slopes of Stara Planina may see over 40-50 liters per square meter in the next 72 hours due to the region’s orography.

Thursday night will bring partly cloudy skies across the country, with isolated rain showers starting in the Danube Plain and northeastern regions. A light to moderate wind will blow from the northwest. Minimum temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C, with slightly cooler conditions in mountainous areas, around 13-16°C.

On Thursday, daytime weather will start partly cloudy. By noon, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop over Western, Northern, and Eastern Bulgaria’s mountainous regions, bringing short-term heavy rainfall and possible hail. Maximum temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C in the Upper Thracian lowland and Central Bulgaria, while areas experiencing precipitation will see temperatures slightly lower, up to 26-28°C.

In Sofia, scattered clouds are expected overnight with minimum temperatures between 16°C and 17°C, and a daytime high around 30°C. The day will start mostly sunny, but clouds and rain will develop by the afternoon, accompanied by a light westerly wind.

Mountainous regions will see partly cloudy skies until noon. Afterward, rain and thunderstorms are forecasted, particularly in the Strandzha and Stara Planina areas. Significant rainfall is expected, especially on Stara Planina’s northern slopes. Temperatures at 1200 meters will be around 25-26°C, and at 2000 meters, about 15°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly cloudy conditions will prevail with expected precipitation. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will vary from 27°C to 28°C on the northern coast and up to 28°C to 31°C on the southern coast. The sea temperature will range between 25°C and 27°C, with sea conditions at 1-3 points on the excitement scale.

In the Balkans, significant rainfall is anticipated over northwest Turkey, Romania, and Eastern Bulgaria. The rest of the peninsula will enjoy mostly sunny and warm weather.