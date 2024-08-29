Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU

Josep Borrell Demands Removal of Limits on Ukraine's Strikes in Russia
Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has urged Ukraine’s allies to remove restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Kyiv for attacks on Russian targets
Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union, with a rate of just 1.92 euros per pack of 20 cigarettes. This contrasts sharply with Ireland, where the highest excise duty is imposed at 9.92 euros per pack, followed by the Netherlands at 7.66 euros and France at 7.45 euros. Poland and Croatia have the next lowest taxes at 2.33 euros and 2.52 euros per pack, respectively. According to the Tax Foundation, smokers across the EU face significantly higher taxes and excise duties compared to the cost of the cigarettes themselves.
The EU Tobacco Tax Directive mandates that all member states implement a minimum excise duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products. This includes a fixed amount per pack and an ad valorem tax, which is a percentage of the retail price. On average, in 2024, EU member states have imposed excise duties that account for over 80% of the retail price of cigarettes, raising the average cost to consumers by more than 450%, the Tax Foundation notes.
The directive requires that the minimum total excise duty be at least 60% of the national weighted average retail price, though member states may impose higher specific rates. The current minimum excise duty across the EU is set at 1.80 euros per pack of 20 cigarettes, and while the directive only sets minimum rates, all EU countries apply higher rates.
The ice cream industry in Bulgaria is facing a significant decline, with production dropping between 60 and 70% over the past six years
Our personal data has become a valuable commodity in the digital age, and the need for robust data privacy and security measures has never been more pressing.
The price of Bulgarian vegetables has risen by nearly 15% compared to the same time last year
In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria processed 500,000 tons of milk
In Pomorie, a protest by local wine producers saw a motorcade of tractors, harvesters, and cargo trucks take to the streets in response to new requirements set by the Ministry of Finance
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023