Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU

Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union, with a rate of just 1.92 euros per pack of 20 cigarettes. This contrasts sharply with Ireland, where the highest excise duty is imposed at 9.92 euros per pack, followed by the Netherlands at 7.66 euros and France at 7.45 euros. Poland and Croatia have the next lowest taxes at 2.33 euros and 2.52 euros per pack, respectively. According to the Tax Foundation, smokers across the EU face significantly higher taxes and excise duties compared to the cost of the cigarettes themselves.

The EU Tobacco Tax Directive mandates that all member states implement a minimum excise duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products. This includes a fixed amount per pack and an ad valorem tax, which is a percentage of the retail price. On average, in 2024, EU member states have imposed excise duties that account for over 80% of the retail price of cigarettes, raising the average cost to consumers by more than 450%, the Tax Foundation notes.

The directive requires that the minimum total excise duty be at least 60% of the national weighted average retail price, though member states may impose higher specific rates. The current minimum excise duty across the EU is set at 1.80 euros per pack of 20 cigarettes, and while the directive only sets minimum rates, all EU countries apply higher rates.