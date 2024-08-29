Bulgaria's Black Sea Prices Drop 20% as Tourist Season Extends into October

August 28, 2024, Wednesday
The Bulgarian Association of Travel Agencies estimates that between 300,000 and 340,000 Bulgarians will travel both domestically and internationally during the upcoming two long weekends in September. Greece remains the top choice for travelers, with bus trips priced between 330 and 790 leva already sold out, and air packages ranging from 800 to 1,250 leva for stays of 4 to 6 nights. Turkey offers the best value for money, with holidays starting at 550 leva and reaching up to 900 leva, while trips to Istanbul can be found from 250 leva. For organized trips to destinations like Nis in Serbia or Albania, prices range from 450 to 690 leva.

With a significant number of reservations already made for local spa hotels and guesthouses, it is anticipated that prices along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast will decrease by another 20 percent after September 10. Nightly rates are expected to drop to between 120 and 220 leva, depending on the hotel’s category. Dr. Polina Karastoyanova from the National Tourism Board noted that the summer season extends well into late September and early October, making it an excellent time for a seaside vacation. Meanwhile, Prof. Georgi Rachev from the Bulgarian Association of Travel Agencies indicated that there is a strong possibility of surpassing the tourism levels of 2019, though the sector is still recovering from the pandemic.

In terms of water quality, Elitsa Karagyozova, a chief expert from the Regional Health Inspection (RHI) in Burgas, confirmed that the bathing waters along the Southern Black Sea coast are currently in good condition. She reported that 309 water samples have been analyzed, with another 200 expected before the end of the season. All ten samples tested for salmonella returned negative. Karagyozova emphasized that sampling is conducted regularly throughout the summer, focusing on areas where rivers meet the sea, as these can affect water quality. Although rain can cause temporary turbidity and algae growth, it does not pose a health risk. Karagyozova advised against bathing in areas with noticeable algae or turbidity, particularly near river mouths.

The RHI-Burgas has also responded to reports of concerns about the Hadzhiyska River, advising against bathing near its mouth despite tests showing that it flows properly into the sea. A schedule for monitoring the bathing waters is available on the RZI website, which also tracks water quality from 2009 to 2023 and will be updated with 2024 data by early 2025.

