Russia Warns of Higher Gas Prices for Europe if Ukraine Transit Deal Ends
European consumers may face higher gas prices if the current contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine is not renewed after it expires on December 31. This warning was issued by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and reported by the state-run TASS news agency.
Peskov emphasized that Ukraine's decision not to extend the contract would significantly harm the interests of European consumers, leading to much higher gas prices. This increase, he warned, could reduce the competitiveness of European industries.
Ukrainian officials have consistently stated that they do not intend to renew the gas transit agreement with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated this position yesterday but expressed willingness to discuss potential requests from European companies.
The current contract governs the flow of gas through the Soviet-era Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline, which transports gas from Western Siberia to Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast. From there, the gas moves through Ukraine to Slovakia, where it splits into two routes—one heading to the Czech Republic and the other to Austria. Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria are the primary customers of this Russian gas.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia Imposes Entry Bans on 92 US Nationals, Targeting Journalists and Military Officials
Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
US Allegedly Behind Arrest of Telegram Founder, Says Russian Official
Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, claimed today that the United States is behind the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging platform, in France.
Putin’s Decree: Russia Opens Doors to Those Rejecting Western Values
In a move reflecting its ongoing ideological battle with Western values, Russia has declared itself a "safe haven" for those looking to escape what it terms as "destructive neoliberal ideas" from their home countries
Deadly Hostage Situation Unfolds in Russian Prison
Inmates at a prison in Russia's Volgograd region took hostages on Friday
Putin Accuses Ukraine of Attempting to Attack Kursk Nuclear Plant
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant
Russia Repels Ukrainian Incursion in Bryansk Region; Switzerland Joins EU Sanctions
Switzerland has announced its participation in the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of sanctions against Russia