Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Set to Rise by 15.4% in 2025

Society | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 16:05
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Set to Rise by 15.4% in 2025

The Bulgarian government has proposed raising the minimum wage to  1,077 leva (550 euros) starting January 1, 2025. This proposal is outlined in a draft decree by the Council of Ministers, which has been published for public discussion until September 26.

The proposed increase would raise the minimum wage by 144 leva, representing a 15.4% rise from the 933 leva set for January 1, 2024, according to a report by the Minister of Social Affairs. The report indicates that the new amount aligns with national practices for determining the minimum wage, maintaining transparency and predictability in the process.

As stipulated by the Labor Code, the minimum wage for the upcoming year is calculated at 50% of the average gross wage over the previous 12 months, covering the last two quarters of the previous year and the first two quarters of the current year. The new rate cannot be lower than the minimum wage set for the previous year.

