Bulgaria Sends Three Athletes to Paris Paralympic Games

Sports | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sends Three Athletes to Paris Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games in Paris are set to open today with a ceremony at Place de la Concorde, beginning at 21:00 Bulgarian time. Over 4,400 athletes with disabilities will compete in 22 sports for 549 medals during the 11-day event, which runs until September 8. The historic venue at the Champs Elysees, which hosted skateboarding and 3x3 basketball during the Olympics, now welcomes Paralympians. International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons highlighted the significance of the location, symbolizing the city’s embrace of the athletes.

Bulgaria will have three representatives at the Games, all in track and field events. Among them is Rio 2016 gold medalist Ruzhdi Ruzhdi, who will compete in the F55 class in field events, designated for athletes with full arm function but no leg function. Hristiyan Stoyanov, a silver medalist from Tokyo, will run the 1500 meters in the T46 category for athletes with an amputated arm. Returning to competition after a nine-year absence due to a doping ban, Stella Eneva, a two-time silver medalist from Tokyo 2008 and London 2012, will compete in the F57 discus throw category for seated athletes with impaired limbs. These athletes will compete for medals on August 30 and 31.

Bulgaria’s history in the Paralympic Games dates back to Seoul 1988, with a total of 17 medals: 5 gold, 9 silver, and 3 bronze, primarily in athletics. The only non-athletics medal was a silver in swimming by Polina Jurova in Atlanta 1996.

Of the 22 sports featured in the Paralympics, goalball and boccia are unique to the Games. In goalball, teams of visually impaired players roll a bell-filled ball toward the opposing goal, while boccia involves throwing or rolling leather balls toward a target. The Paris Paralympics have added 10 new events since Tokyo, increasing opportunities for women and athletes with higher support needs. Approximately 2 million of the 2.5 million available tickets have already been sold, making this the second most attended Paralympic Games after London 2012. The first day of competition will feature medal events in Para Taekwondo, Para Table Tennis, Para Swimming, and Para Track Cycling.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Paralympic, Bulgaria, Paris

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Iliana Ivanova to Depart European Commission After One Year

Bulgarian European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova announced today on her Facebook profile that she will be leaving the European Commission

World » EU | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 13:40

West Nile Fever Claims Lives of Two Bulgarians; Third Patient Hospitalized

The Ministry of Health has reported that two of the three individuals infected with West Nile fever in Bulgaria have died

Society » Health | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgaria's Ice Cream Production Plummets by 60% Over Six Years

The ice cream industry in Bulgaria is facing a significant decline, with production dropping between 60 and 70% over the past six years

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 11:02

Bulgaria's Seventh Parliamentary Election in Three Years: Over 500 Million Leva Spent as Voters Head to the Polls Again

At the end of October, Bulgarian voters will head to the polls once again, this time to elect Members of Parliament for the 51st National Assembly

Politics | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 10:29

Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU

Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union

Business » Industry | August 29, 2024, Thursday // 08:55

Bulgaria to Lead Regional Policy in Upcoming European Commission Position

Bulgaria is set to receive the portfolio for regional policy in the upcoming European Commission

World » EU | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgarian Team Clinches 3 Medals at International Geography Olympiad in Dublin

The Bulgarian team achieved notable success at the 20th International Geography Olympiad

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Bulgarians Return with 4 Medals fro the Summer Biathlon World Championship in Estonia

Milena Todorova finished 21st in the women's mass start

Sports | August 26, 2024, Monday // 11:31

New Category Proposed in Boxing for Transgender and Intersex Competitors

The controversy surrounding trans and intersex women in the women’s boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics may soon have a resolution

Sports | August 19, 2024, Monday // 18:00

Tickets for Djokovic-Dimitrov Exhibition in Sofia Sell Out in Just 8 Minutes

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition match between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 18:30

Bulgaria's Olympic Champion Karlos Nasar: "My Limit Is Still Far Ahead"

Karlos Nasar, one of Bulgaria's three Olympic champions from Paris, returned home today to a hero's welcome after securing a gold medal in the French capital

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Breaking Barriers: Italian Sprinter to Compete as First Transgender Paralympian

Valentina Petrillo, a visually impaired sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympic Games

Sports | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 15:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria