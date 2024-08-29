North Macedonia's PM: No Dialogue with Bulgaria Until Regular Government Is in Place

Bulgaria's Cigarette Excise Tax: Lowest in the EU
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue. Mickoski emphasized the importance of good neighborly relations, citing the Treaty of Good Neighborliness as a foundation for future discussions. He expressed hope that after Bulgaria’s elections on October 27, a regular government would be formed, enabling productive talks to remove longstanding barriers in the European integration process.
Mickoski acknowledged that while his government is committed to achieving full EU membership and implementing necessary reforms, the process is hindered by external demands and internal political challenges. He highlighted the lengthy wait for EU membership candidacy, lamenting the unprincipled demands that have stalled North Macedonia's progress.
Orhan Murtezani, the Minister of European Affairs, noted that constitutional changes were discussed during the government's formation, aiming to accelerate the country's EU integration. He emphasized that these discussions were not ultimatums but rather efforts to find common solutions. Murtezani expressed optimism that a resolution to the constitutional issue, which is crucial for unblocking North Macedonia's EU path, would eventually be reached through ongoing internal and external discussions.
