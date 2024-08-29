Bulgarian Village’s Art Gallery Grows with New Murals of Trump, Monroe, and Harris (VIDEO)

In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country. Over the years, these surfaces have featured portraits of numerous notable figures, including Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Barack Obama, Fidel Castro, Angela Merkel, and many others.





The initiative for this artistic display originated with Wencislav Piryankov, an artist who teaches in Poland. Each summer, Piryankov brings his students to Staro Zhelezare to contribute new works, integrating contemporary political and social themes into their creations. This summer, Piryankov and his students have added new pieces, including a satirical graffiti depicting former US President Donald Trump in a humorous assassination attempt scenario where a crushed tomato replaces a bullet. The village now also features a striking portrait of American actress Marilyn Monroe and a depiction of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.