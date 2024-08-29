Russia Imposes Entry Bans on 92 US Nationals, Targeting Journalists and Military Officials
Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
In the Bulgarian village of Staro Zhelezare, walls and fences have long served as an open-air gallery, showcasing an eclectic mix of art that draws visitors from across the country. Over the years, these surfaces have featured portraits of numerous notable figures, including Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Barack Obama, Fidel Castro, Angela Merkel, and many others.
The initiative for this artistic display originated with Wencislav Piryankov, an artist who teaches in Poland. Each summer, Piryankov brings his students to Staro Zhelezare to contribute new works, integrating contemporary political and social themes into their creations. This summer, Piryankov and his students have added new pieces, including a satirical graffiti depicting former US President Donald Trump in a humorous assassination attempt scenario where a crushed tomato replaces a bullet. The village now also features a striking portrait of American actress Marilyn Monroe and a depiction of US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria ranks 25th in Europe for the number of people who read
Bulgaria is marking the 147th anniversary of the Shipka epic, commemorating the historic battle at Shipka Pass
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is honoring the Dormition of St. John of Rila, known as the Wondermaker
In Bulgaria, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Holy Virgin with solemn services
In the context of celebration of 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bulgaria, the “Days of Indian Culture” will be presented in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is observing the Transfiguration of the Lord with solemn services today
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023