Tragic Drowning: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Maritsa River

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police
A tragic incident occurred when a 9-year-old boy drowned in the Maritsa River, with his body being recovered today following a rescue operation, BNT reports. On the previous day, the child had been among six boys who went swimming in an area of the river without supervision. When one of the boys strayed from the group and did not return, a search was initiated after the others called emergency services.
Nikolay Kostadinov from the Fire Safety Department in Simeonovgrad noted that the boys were swimming in an unprotected section of the river. Some attempted to assist their missing friend, but were unsuccessful and sought help. Kostadinov emphasized that swimming in unsupervised bodies of water is prohibited for safety reasons.
The cause of the boy’s disappearance remains unclear—whether he was caught in the current or entangled in underwater vegetation is still undetermined. The area frequently attracts both children and adults, as evidenced by the litter left behind. This incident echoes a previous case where a child went missing in the same waters and was never found.
