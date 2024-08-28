Bulgarians’ Vacation Travel Abroad Sees 11% Increase in July

Business » TOURISM | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarians’ Vacation Travel Abroad Sees 11% Increase in July @Pixabay

In July, the number of Bulgarians traveling abroad for vacation or excursions rose by just over 11% compared to the same month last year, according to the National Statistical Institute. During this period, the largest portion of Bulgarian trips abroad was for leisure and excursions, making up 47.4% of the total, followed by trips for other purposes at 37.0%, and business trips at 15.6%.

Trips categorized under "others" include visits for cultural events, studying, or seeing friends. Greece and Turkey were the top destinations for Bulgarians traveling abroad. Notably, there was a decrease in business trips compared to July of the previous year.

Foreign visitors to Bulgaria in July were primarily from European countries and nearby nations. More than 50% of these visitors came to Bulgaria for vacations or excursions.

