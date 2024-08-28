Bulgaria: GERB Leads by 7% in New Poll; DPS May Split into Two Parties for the Elections

GERB Proposes Highway Tolls in Bulgaria as Pre-Election Initiative
GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria
HOT: » In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive
If the elections were held today, GERB would lead with 21.9% of the vote, according to a recent survey by the "Market LINKS" agency, conducted from August 14 to 23. The survey, which included 1,038 participants through direct interviews and online questionnaires, indicates that GERB is ahead by more than 7% compared to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which would secure 14.3% of the votes.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is currently in second place with 15.4%, though it might appear on the ballot as two separate parties. Sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov noted that if this scenario occurs, both factions of DPS could potentially enter the next National Assembly.
Following GERB and WCC-DB, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) would receive 11.5% of the vote, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is projected to get 6.2%. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) would receive 3.2%, and "Greatness" (Velichie) would have 2%. Other political entities would garner 6.7% of the votes from those who have decided, while 16.3% of voters remain undecided. Approximately 2.5% do not support any party.
The survey also assessed public trust in the government, revealing that Dimitar Glavchev's first cabinet has around 15% confidence. Zhivkov expressed skepticism about a significant boost in trust for the current administration, noting that the "Denkov" cabinet finished with similar support. In contrast, Galab Donev's cabinet enjoyed a higher confidence level, approximately 26%.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
GERB has announced a major pre-election promise: the implementation of tolls on highways across Bulgaria
At the end of October, Bulgarian voters will head to the polls once again, this time to elect Members of Parliament for the 51st National Assembly
A recent survey reveals that nearly one-third of Bulgarians are inclined towards authoritarian governance, including communism or military rule
Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue
Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), recently convened a meeting with the Central Operational Bureau of the party
A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023