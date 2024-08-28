Bulgaria: GERB Leads by 7% in New Poll; DPS May Split into Two Parties for the Elections

If the elections were held today, GERB would lead with 21.9% of the vote, according to a recent survey by the "Market LINKS" agency, conducted from August 14 to 23. The survey, which included 1,038 participants through direct interviews and online questionnaires, indicates that GERB is ahead by more than 7% compared to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which would secure 14.3% of the votes.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is currently in second place with 15.4%, though it might appear on the ballot as two separate parties. Sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov noted that if this scenario occurs, both factions of DPS could potentially enter the next National Assembly.

Following GERB and WCC-DB, "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) would receive 11.5% of the vote, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is projected to get 6.2%. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) would receive 3.2%, and "Greatness" (Velichie) would have 2%. Other political entities would garner 6.7% of the votes from those who have decided, while 16.3% of voters remain undecided. Approximately 2.5% do not support any party.

The survey also assessed public trust in the government, revealing that Dimitar Glavchev's first cabinet has around 15% confidence. Zhivkov expressed skepticism about a significant boost in trust for the current administration, noting that the "Denkov" cabinet finished with similar support. In contrast, Galab Donev's cabinet enjoyed a higher confidence level, approximately 26%.