One-Third of Bulgarians Lean Toward Authoritarianism, Communism, or Military Rule

Politics | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: One-Third of Bulgarians Lean Toward Authoritarianism, Communism, or Military Rule Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent survey reveals that nearly one-third of Bulgarians are inclined towards authoritarian governance, including communism or military rule. The study, conducted by Alfa Research for the Foundation for Humanitarian and Social Research - Sofia, highlights a significant divide between urban and rural sentiments. While approximately 64% of Bulgarians trust liberal democracy, this figure is notably higher in major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, and Varna, reaching 81%. In contrast, in smaller towns and less populated regions, support for liberal democracy drops to 55%.

The survey indicates that outside major cities, there is considerable support for a "strong hand" government, reflecting sympathies not only towards Russia, China, and Turkey but also their authoritarian leaders. The research was conducted in two phases: from April 23 to 30, 2024, and again a month later.

Alarming findings from the study suggest that dissatisfaction with the political system, exacerbated by ineffective governance and repeated inconclusive elections, is pushing some Bulgarians towards alternative forms of government. The study also notes a growing acceptance of authoritarianism as a remedy for political instability.

The data shows that nearly 20.8% of respondents favor countries with authoritarian regimes, 9.4% lean towards communist states, and 1.8% support military rule. Notably, support for authoritarianism varies significantly among political parties. The party "Revival" has the highest proportion of supporters for authoritarian rule at 41.7%, followed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) at 27.1%, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 25.4%, and "There is Such a People" (TISP) at 17.1%. Additionally, 19.6% of supporters of non-parliamentary parties also favor a "strong hand" government.

Among BSP supporters, a significant proportion expresses a preference for a communist state, similar to the regimes of China and Cuba. Specifically, 41.3% of BSP supporters, 11.4% of DPS supporters, and 9.5% of "Revival" followers favor a communist government. The survey also reveals that a small segment, 1.8%, supports a military regime, though data for specific parties is less clear.

The survey further indicates that while public trust in liberal democracy remains strong overall, there is growing concern about the erosion of democratic values. Sociologist Boryana Dimitrova from Alfa Research highlights that the increasing radicalization and polarization in Bulgarian society are attempts to boost voter turnout through populist messages. However, she notes that this approach often fails to address the complex issues facing Bulgaria.

Dimitrova also emphasizes a notable disparity between the active, urban population and the more conservative, rural voters. The active-age population in cities is becoming increasingly engaged, while younger Bulgarians show alarming levels of apathy towards civic participation. This disconnection from political life and decreasing voter turnout reflect broader issues within the Bulgarian political system.

The study concludes that while civic activism is on the rise, it remains sporadic and lacks systematic engagement. The trend of disengagement among younger Bulgarians and the increasing passivity in political participation underscore a significant challenge for Bulgarian democracy.

