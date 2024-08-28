Bulgarian Man's Suicide Attempt at Colombian Airport Shocks Passengers

A dramatic incident occurred at the airport in Bogota, Colombia, involving a Bulgarian national. According to local media, the Bulgarian attempted to take his own life in front of dozens of shocked passengers at the airport.

The man claimed he had been robbed of his personal belongings and documents, and after being denied assistance to return to Bulgaria, he tried to cut his throat with a broken bottle. Security personnel quickly intervened and prevented the suicide attempt.

Doris Dukova, the chairperson of the Bulgarian-Colombian Alianza Foundation in Colombia, discussed the incident on Nova TV. Dukova, who was asked to translate for the Bulgarian, explained that the man had approached the police desk at the airport seeking help. He had arrived in Colombia on August 21 and was scheduled to leave on August 24.

Following the incident, the man was taken to a local clinic where he received treatment for his injuries. Fortunately, the wounds were not life-threatening, and he was later discharged. According to Dukova, the Bulgarian has since returned to Bulgaria after being issued a temporary passport.