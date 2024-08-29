Mutual Shelling: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Tanks Amid Evacuations

Bulgaria: Mutual Shelling: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Tanks Amid Evacuations

Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in another night of reciprocal shelling. Ukrainian drones reportedly ignited several oil tanks in Russia’s Rostov region, although it remains unclear if the "Glubokinskaya" oil depot was among the targets.

Simultaneously, a large-scale evacuation of residents was initiated in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chasov Yar due to ongoing heavy shelling by Russian forces. Over the past 48 hours, Russia has launched hundreds of drones and numerous missiles across various Ukrainian regions, prompting the implementation of emergency measures on Monday.

The recent Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast aims to draw Russian troops away from other critical areas, particularly from the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors in Donetsk Oblast, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. As the incursion into Kursk Oblast extends into its fourth week, Ukraine reports control over 1,294 square kilometers and 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha. Additionally, Syrskyi claimed the capture of 594 Russian soldiers, however these assertions remain unverified.

Speaking at the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum in Kyiv, Syrskyi revealed that Russia has redeployed approximately 30,000 troops to the Kursk direction, with an increasing number of reinforcements. Meanwhile, Russia has concentrated its most battle-ready units in the Pokrovsk sector.

Syrskyi also noted that while Russia's activity in Ukraine's southern regions has diminished, Moscow continues its advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, attempting to regain ground near the village of Robotyne. In partially occupied Kherson Oblast, Russian forces are focusing on regaining control over an island area near the Dnipro River delta.

