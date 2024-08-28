Trump Faces New Indictment as Capitol Riots Lead to First Conviction

World | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Trump Faces New Indictment as Capitol Riots Lead to First Conviction

Just ten weeks before the US presidential election, former President Donald Trump faces new legal troubles. Special prosecutor Jack Smith has filed a fresh indictment against Trump, accusing him of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. This indictment brings the total number of charges against Trump to four. Notably, this new indictment lists Trump as a "candidate for president" rather than as a sitting president, which impacts his previously granted partial immunity from prosecution.

In a related development, there has been a significant legal outcome for the Capitol riots. Michael Sparks, aged 47, has become the first person to be convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Sparks was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He was one of the initial participants who stormed the Capitol following a rally led by Donald Trump.

As of now, nearly 1,500 individuals are facing legal proceedings related to the Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, Trump announced that he has "reached an agreement" to participate in a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris scheduled for September 10. Trump confirmed via his social media platform, "Truth Social", that the debate will follow the same rules as those set for his June debate with President Joe Biden, which included muting each candidate's microphone while the other spoke.

However, Harris' team has disputed this, claiming that negotiations with ABC News are still ongoing regarding the debate rules, particularly whether microphones will remain on during the debate. They stated that both candidates had previously expressed a preference for having their microphones active to facilitate full communication, suggesting that Trump might be deferring to his staff on this matter.

Trump had previously indicated hesitation about participating in the ABC debate, describing it as potentially hostile based on recent coverage involving a Republican senator. He voiced concerns about media bias and the fairness of the debate environment.

Currently, this September 10 debate is the only one confirmed, as Harris has turned down Trump's suggestion for a debate on September 4 on the conservative Fox network.

