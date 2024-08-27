Young Driver Dies in Plovdiv BMW Crash

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas
A young driver lost his life after his BMW collided with a pillar on Komatevsko Shosse Blvd. in Plovdiv last night. The serious accident was reported to emergency services at around 10 p.m.
Rescue teams, including police and fire department personnel, were quickly dispatched to the scene. Using specialized equipment, they extricated the 20-year-old driver from the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Initial reports indicate that the driver was alone in the car at the time of the accident. He had been driving for about a year and a half after getting his license. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, with officers from the "Investigation of Transport Crimes" sector handling the pre-trial proceedings.
