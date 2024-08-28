Israeli Airstrikes in West Bank Result in 10 Palestinian Deaths

August 28, 2024
Bulgaria: Israeli Airstrikes in West Bank Result in 10 Palestinian Deaths

Israeli attacks and airstrikes in the northern occupied West Bank have resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians, according to the Red Crescent, as reported by Reuters. The Israeli military stated that the operation was aimed at combating terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarem.

The Islamic Jihad group, aligned with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, condemned the assaults on towns and camps in the northern West Bank. The group accused Israel of attempting to shift the conflict's focus onto the West Bank with the goal of "annexing" the territory.

In a separate development, the Israeli army announced the release of another hostage taken during the October 7 attack. The 52-year-old, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, was rescued in a complex operation in the Gaza Strip. He was discovered in one of Hamas' tunnels and is among more than 250 people kidnapped by the Palestinian group during the unprecedented assault on Israel in October.

