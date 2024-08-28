Israeli Airstrikes in West Bank Result in 10 Palestinian Deaths

Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets on Israel After Deadly Strike in Lebanon
The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched over 50 rockets targeting homes in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights
Israeli attacks and airstrikes in the northern occupied West Bank have resulted in the deaths of 10 Palestinians, according to the Red Crescent, as reported by Reuters. The Israeli military stated that the operation was aimed at combating terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarem.
The Islamic Jihad group, aligned with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, condemned the assaults on towns and camps in the northern West Bank. The group accused Israel of attempting to shift the conflict's focus onto the West Bank with the goal of "annexing" the territory.
In a separate development, the Israeli army announced the release of another hostage taken during the October 7 attack. The 52-year-old, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, was rescued in a complex operation in the Gaza Strip. He was discovered in one of Hamas' tunnels and is among more than 250 people kidnapped by the Palestinian group during the unprecedented assault on Israel in October.
Bulgarian European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova announced today on her Facebook profile that she will be leaving the European Commission
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to request approval from member states to use supplied weapons for deep strikes on military targets within Russia
Russia has imposed entry bans on 92 US nationals, including more than two dozen journalists, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
The United States and China are preparing for a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to take place in the coming weeks
Ukrainian forces have reportedly secured new positions in Russia's Kursk region, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, is currently under formal investigation by French authorities due to alleged illicit activities on the messaging platform
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023