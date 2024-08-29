Zelensky to Present War-Ending Plan to Biden, Harris, and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the ongoing war with Russia will eventually be resolved through dialogue, emphasizing that Ukraine must maintain a strong stance. He mentioned plans to present a proposal to end the war to US President Joe Biden and his potential successors. Speaking at a press conference, Zelensky noted that Ukraine’s recent three-week incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is part of this broader plan, which also includes economic and diplomatic measures.

The central goal of the plan, according to Zelensky, is to pressure Russia into ending the conflict in a manner that is just for Ukraine. He did not go into detail about the subsequent steps but indicated that he would discuss the plan with Vice President Kamala Harris and possibly former President Donald Trump, both of whom are contenders in the upcoming US presidential election. Zelensky expressed hope to visit the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he anticipates meeting with Biden.

Zelensky’s comments suggested that he envisions a future international peace summit as the main platform for negotiations, where Ukraine’s stance on peace would be central. The first such summit, held in Switzerland in June, excluded Russia and gathered numerous international delegations, although China, a key global player, did not participate despite Ukraine's efforts to engage with the global south.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had dismissed the possibility of talks following Ukraine’s significant cross-border operation in Russia’s Kursk region on August 6. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited Kyiv, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Zelensky remains firm that Russia's attempts to impose its terms on Ukraine are unacceptable. He criticized Putin's insistence that any agreement must begin with Ukraine acknowledging "the realities on the ground," which would involve ceding significant portions of Ukrainian territory to Russia. Zelensky also pointed to Ukraine's control over more than 1,200 square kilometers in the Russian Kursk region as evidence of Ukraine’s resilience.

Zelensky further dismissed the idea of compromising with Putin, stating that any current dialogue with the Russian leader is futile as Putin shows no interest in ending the war through diplomatic means. He argued that Ukraine’s offensive in Kursk has reduced international calls for Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia. Zelensky also mocked Putin’s military strategy, suggesting that the Russian leader has prioritized territorial gains in Ukraine over the defense of Russian territory itself. Lastly, Zelensky highlighted Ukraine’s progress in domestic weapons production, including the successful test of a locally produced ballistic missile.