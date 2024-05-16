Worker Still in Critical Condition After Roof Collapse at New Bulgarian University

The condition of the worker injured in the collapse of a roof at the New Bulgarian University (NBU) remains serious, BNT reported. The roof section, along with photovoltaic panels, collapsed on him, leaving him with multiple internal injuries. According to "Pirogov" Hospital, where he is being treated, the worker faces a series of operations.

Senior Inspector Plamen Radev of the Metropolitan Fire Department reported that the rescue teams carefully cleared the debris, first removing the photovoltaics and then the heavier materials. The man, who was conscious but trapped from the waist down, was rescued in serious condition. He was among six workers at the site, five of whom managed to escape.

A rescue dog, part of a fire department program established after the earthquake in Turkey, was used in the operation to ensure no others were trapped. The dog searches for survivors by smell and signals by barking.

Two teams from the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality were also dispatched to the scene. The municipality conducted an initial inspection at the university.

Krasimir Dimitrov, director of "Emergency Assistance and Prevention," suggested that human error likely played a role in the incident. He noted that such accidents typically occur due to mistakes in demolition technology, particularly if the entire roof was not adequately stabilized before work began. He also confirmed that the photovoltaic panels had been installed prior to the collapse.

An inspection by the Directorate for National Construction Control (DNCC) concluded that the collapse was neither an accident nor the result of illegal construction. Following the incident, Mayor Vasil Terziev ordered inspections of all roof structures at municipal schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and sites with photovoltaic installations.