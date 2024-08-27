BREAKING: Dogan Expels Peevski, Reshapes DPS Leadership

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:34
Bulgaria: BREAKING: Dogan Expels Peevski, Reshapes DPS Leadership Peevski (left) Dogan (right)

Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), recently convened a meeting with the Central Operational Bureau of the party, as reported by the party’s press center.

The meeting resulted in significant decisions, starting with the dismissal of Delyan Peevski as chairman, along with the removal of Halil Letifov, Stanislav Anastasov, Iskra Mihailova, and Yordan Tsonev as vice-chairmen and board members. Additionally, Hamid Hamid and Radoslav Revanski were also dismissed from their roles on the board, and Erten Anisova was relieved of her duties as a national representative. These actions were taken in accordance with specific articles of the DPS Statute.

The Central Operations Bureau then made the following decisions: the expulsion of Delyan Peevski, Halil Letifov, Iskra Mihailova, Yordan Tsonev, Hamid Hamid, Stanislav Anastasov, Radoslav Revanski, and Erten Anisova from the DPS. Peevski was also formally removed from his role as chairman of the DPS. Furthermore, Letifov, Anastasov, Mihailova, and Tsonev were relieved of their positions as vice-chairmen and members of the Central Committee. Hamid and Revanski were released from their membership in the CSO, and it was proposed that Anisova be removed as deputy chairperson of the DPS parliamentary group.

Additionally, several regional chairmen were dismissed, including those from Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Dobrich, Montana, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Targovishte, and Haskovo. The Bureau also approved new DPS stamp designs, invalidating the previous versions.

These actions were taken in response to the systematic violations of the Party Statute by the mentioned individuals, including their failure to implement decisions of the National Conference and other collective bodies, as well as the honorary chairman's directives. This behavior threatened not only the unity of the party but also its foundational principles as established by Ahmed Dogan.

Dr. Dogan had previously issued warnings, offering time for the individuals to voluntarily resign, but the ongoing developments necessitated decisive action. Consequently, the expelled members are immediately removed from all positions and governing bodies within the party. Regarding their roles in the DPS parliamentary group, it was emphasized that the group functions in accordance with the party’s Statute, and any decisions made in violation of the Statute are deemed invalid.

The Statute grants the honorary chairman the authority to uphold the party’s values and strategic goals, with his decisions binding on all party organs and structures. The Central Operations Bureau, as the permanent governing body, is tasked with ensuring the operational political leadership of the DPS, making today’s decisions reflective of the collective will of the party members, who prioritize respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. These decisions can be appealed before the Central Control Commission of the DPS.

Tags: Peevski, Dogan, DPS

