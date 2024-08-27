Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas
Archaeologists near Burgas have uncovered an inscription from the era of Emperor Nero, revealing the location of Bulgaria's earliest known thermal baths. This discovery has sparked significant interest among researchers.
The inscription was found at the Nymphaeum, a sanctuary dedicated to nymphs, located adjacent to the Roman baths that were commissioned by Mark Antony. According to Assoc. Dr. Dimcho Momchilov, head of the Aquae Calidae archaeological project, the dedication is attributed to Obsequent, a member of the 11th Claudius Legion who frequented the site. "The bathhouse discovered is of a military type," Momchilov noted.
The Nymphaeum was associated with the worship of three nymphs believed to oversee mineral and healing waters. Radovesta Stewart, director of the "Tourism" department, explained that worshippers would gather at the baths seeking healing, offering gifts in gratitude once they were cured.
This significant find became possible after the groundwater at the site receded. Dating back to the end of the first century AD, the Nymphaeum also yielded an inscription from Nero’s reign, indicating an order for the construction of these baths. This confirms that Aquae Calidae represents the earliest Roman baths in Bulgaria.
The site, rich in historical layers, is drawing increasing numbers of tourists, notably to the restored bath built by Sultan Süleyman the Magnificent, who, according to Turkish traveler Evliya Celebi, was cured of gout by the waters of Akve Kalide and subsequently constructed a new bath on the site of the ancient facilities.
Additionally, a project is underway to establish a student archaeology campus at Akve Kalide, which continues to attract global researchers and enthusiasts.
