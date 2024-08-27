Bulgaria Braces for Intense Storms as Weather Warnings Issued

The weather in Bulgaria is expected to change significantly, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issuing a yellow code warning for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on August 28. Citizens are advised to prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.

NIMH forecasts indicate that the most intense precipitation will occur in northeastern Bulgaria, where the storms are expected to be strongest. The air mass over the country will remain unstable throughout the week, with alternating periods of sunshine and rain over the seven-day period.

Meteorologists predict that mornings will generally start with sunny weather, but by the afternoon and continuing into the night, cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form. Many areas across the country can expect short but intense rainfall accompanied by thunder. Some of the downpours may be significant, raising the risk of flooding in vulnerable regions.

In addition to the rain, winds will generally be light, though in Eastern Bulgaria, they will strengthen to a moderate northeasterly breeze. Despite the shifting weather, temperatures will stay relatively high for this time of year, with maximums between 27° and 32° Celsius.

Authorities are urging citizens to stay informed by following the latest forecasts and warnings from NIMH and to be prepared for potential emergency situations. It is advisable to avoid long journeys and outdoor activities during storms. Local authorities remain on alert to respond to any incidents caused by the severe weather.

NIMH will continue to monitor the situation closely and may issue further warnings and advice as necessary.

Experts suggest that the unstable air mass may continue to influence weather conditions throughout the next week. This could result in more storms and heavy rain, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The alternating periods of sunshine and rain will pose challenges for planning outdoor activities. Although temperatures may drop slightly, they will remain consistent with late summer levels, while the storms introduce volatility into the otherwise stable weather pattern.