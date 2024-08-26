New Orthodox Religion Textbooks Introduced for Bulgarian Schools

Fire on Varna-Plovdiv Train Causes Delays, Driver Hospitalized After Fainting
A fire broke out last night on the fast train traveling from Varna to Plovdiv, just before reaching Chirpan
The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy," prepared by the Holy Synod and approved by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), are now available for teachers in general education and Sunday schools within the Sofia Eparchy. These textbooks, covering grades 1 through 12, can be requested by teachers using a form available at the Holy Metropolis office in Sofia or via email. Requests will be accepted between September 1 and 15, 2024.
The Bulgarian Patriarchate's website highlights that the creation and implementation of these synodal textbooks mark a significant milestone in modern Bulgarian education. They enrich the curriculum with previously missing educational content, offering a comprehensive study of Christianity and the Orthodox faith. The new textbooks are seen as filling a crucial gap and represent a major advancement in the development of the subject "Religion," while also fostering quality cross-curricular connections throughout the students' education.
By studying the Orthodox faith, students are expected to gain a broader cultural understanding and a deeper appreciation of related subjects such as history, language, and the moral values of the Bulgarian people. The Bulgarian Patriarchate emphasizes that the textbooks present Orthodox themes in an engaging and age-appropriate manner, encouraging qualities like kindness, patience, and reverence for God among the students.
The Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" has firmly reiterated its stance that the law must be upheld, ensuring that no LGBTQ+ propaganda is permitted in Bulgarian schools
Asen Alexandrov, director of the 51st elementary school "Elisaveta Bagryana" and chairman of the Association of Directors in Secondary Education, expressed concern over the recent amendments to the Law on School and Pre-School Education
More than half of Bulgaria's unemployed, nearly 87,000 individuals, lack professional qualifications, an increase of almost 8% from June 2023, according to the Employment Agency.
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain
Thea Venkova, a student from the 2nd Secondary School "Acad. Emilian Stanev" in Sofia, has earned the prestigious "Right Stuff" award at Space Camp Türkiye
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023