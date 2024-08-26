New Orthodox Religion Textbooks Introduced for Bulgarian Schools

The Holy Metropolis of Sofia has announced that new textbooks for the subject "Religion-Orthodoxy," prepared by the Holy Synod and approved by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), are now available for teachers in general education and Sunday schools within the Sofia Eparchy. These textbooks, covering grades 1 through 12, can be requested by teachers using a form available at the Holy Metropolis office in Sofia or via email. Requests will be accepted between September 1 and 15, 2024.

The Bulgarian Patriarchate's website highlights that the creation and implementation of these synodal textbooks mark a significant milestone in modern Bulgarian education. They enrich the curriculum with previously missing educational content, offering a comprehensive study of Christianity and the Orthodox faith. The new textbooks are seen as filling a crucial gap and represent a major advancement in the development of the subject "Religion," while also fostering quality cross-curricular connections throughout the students' education.

By studying the Orthodox faith, students are expected to gain a broader cultural understanding and a deeper appreciation of related subjects such as history, language, and the moral values of the Bulgarian people. The Bulgarian Patriarchate emphasizes that the textbooks present Orthodox themes in an engaging and age-appropriate manner, encouraging qualities like kindness, patience, and reverence for God among the students.