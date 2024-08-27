Bulgarian Party 'Revival' Joins BRICS International Forum in Moscow
A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries, according to an announcement from the party's press center. The delegation is led by Kostadin Kostadinov, the chairman of "Revival," and includes Deyan Nikolov, a municipal councilor and the party's chairman in Sofia, along with Kosta Stoyanov, a national representative.
The International Forum, scheduled for August 27-28, 2024, in Moscow, aims to foster cooperation among participants in various sectors such as inter-municipal integration, sustainable development, social exchange, ecology, transport, infrastructure, information technology, artificial intelligence, urbanism, economic investment, tourism, and cultural interaction. The event will also include an interparliamentary forum. According to the party's press center, delegates from 100 countries, including the "Revival" delegation, will attend the forum.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time "Revival" has engaged with Russia. Earlier this year, in February, a delegation from the party visited Russia to attend an International Forum at the invitation of the "United Russia" party.
BRICS, an organization founded in 2006, currently includes nine member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Since 2009, BRICS has evolved into a single geopolitical bloc, holding annual summits and participating in multilateral policy coordination.
