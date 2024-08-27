Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29, according to the government press service. Glavchev has sent a letter to the leaders of the parliamentary groups in the 50th National Assembly, urging them to put forward their suggestions for the European Commissioner positions.

In his letter, Glavchev emphasized the importance of selecting candidates through consultations with the parliamentary groups, highlighting that the position of European Commissioner reflects Bulgaria's long-term national priorities. He noted that, despite the current interim government’s short-term focus, the proposal for a European Commissioner should be approved by the Council of Ministers, whether the government is regular or ad hoc.

Glavchev’s communication also referred to the process initiated in July for forming a new European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will make her selection based on member states’ proposals and subsequent discussions with the candidates. Bulgaria is required to nominate two candidates, ideally including one man and one woman, by August 30. If the current Commissioner is re-nominated, only one candidate would be necessary.

The GERB party has proposed Ekaterina Zaharieva, its former foreign minister, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) supports Velislava Petrova, a former deputy minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is considering whether to suggest former PM Sergei Stanishev, noted for his diplomatic experience, but no final decision has been made yet.

BSP’s Borislav Gutsanov has stated that the selection process for the European Commissioner should be transparent, reflecting the official cabinet’s actions. The BSP is also focusing on the fairness of upcoming elections and responses to the drought.

Current European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova, who replaced Mariya Gabriel in the role, is expected to return to the European Court of Auditors. GERB’s nomination of Ekaterina Zaharieva, announced by leader Boyko Borissov, is anticipated to be of significant interest, given the party’s alignment with the European People's Party.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has called for each nomination to be discussed and voted on in the National Assembly, stressing the need for legitimacy in selecting a European Commissioner amidst the ongoing political crisis. However, WCC-DB has not yet put forward its own candidate.

As the deadline approaches, "Democratic Bulgaria" co-chairman Atanas Atanasov criticized Glavchev’s last-minute push for nominations, suggesting it was an attempt to pressure parties into quick agreements. The final decision on the European Commission portfolio for Bulgaria remains undecided.