Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals Photo: Lezli Ndreca

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29, according to the government press service. Glavchev has sent a letter to the leaders of the parliamentary groups in the 50th National Assembly, urging them to put forward their suggestions for the European Commissioner positions.

In his letter, Glavchev emphasized the importance of selecting candidates through consultations with the parliamentary groups, highlighting that the position of European Commissioner reflects Bulgaria's long-term national priorities. He noted that, despite the current interim government’s short-term focus, the proposal for a European Commissioner should be approved by the Council of Ministers, whether the government is regular or ad hoc.

Glavchev’s communication also referred to the process initiated in July for forming a new European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will make her selection based on member states’ proposals and subsequent discussions with the candidates. Bulgaria is required to nominate two candidates, ideally including one man and one woman, by August 30. If the current Commissioner is re-nominated, only one candidate would be necessary.

The GERB party has proposed Ekaterina Zaharieva, its former foreign minister, while "There Is Such a People" (TISP) supports Velislava Petrova, a former deputy minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is considering whether to suggest former PM Sergei Stanishev, noted for his diplomatic experience, but no final decision has been made yet.

BSP’s Borislav Gutsanov has stated that the selection process for the European Commissioner should be transparent, reflecting the official cabinet’s actions. The BSP is also focusing on the fairness of upcoming elections and responses to the drought.

Current European Commissioner Iliana Ivanova, who replaced Mariya Gabriel in the role, is expected to return to the European Court of Auditors. GERB’s nomination of Ekaterina Zaharieva, announced by leader Boyko Borissov, is anticipated to be of significant interest, given the party’s alignment with the European People's Party.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has called for each nomination to be discussed and voted on in the National Assembly, stressing the need for legitimacy in selecting a European Commissioner amidst the ongoing political crisis. However, WCC-DB has not yet put forward its own candidate.

As the deadline approaches, "Democratic Bulgaria" co-chairman Atanas Atanasov criticized Glavchev’s last-minute push for nominations, suggesting it was an attempt to pressure parties into quick agreements. The final decision on the European Commission portfolio for Bulgaria remains undecided.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: commissioner, European, Glavchev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

2026 At the Earliest: Political Instability Pushes Back Bulgaria’s Eurozone and Schengen Goals

The "Economist Intelligence Unit" has pushed back Bulgaria's anticipated entry into the Eurozone and full Schengen membership to 2026

Business » Finance | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48

Officially: President Radev Sets October 27 for Early Elections, Appoints New Caretaker Government

Today, President Rumen Radev signed a decree confirming the appointment of an interim government in Bulgaria

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34

European Prosecutor's Office Seizes Assets in €2.6 Million Bulgarian Water Supply Fraud Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has seized assets in connection with an investigation into a 2.6 million euro fraud related to the water supply system of a Bulgarian municipality

World » EU | August 26, 2024, Monday // 13:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BREAKING: Dogan Expels Peevski, Reshapes DPS Leadership

Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), recently convened a meeting with the Central Operational Bureau of the party

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:34

Bulgarian Party 'Revival' Joins BRICS International Forum in Moscow

A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

Officially: President Radev Sets October 27 for Early Elections, Appoints New Caretaker Government

Today, President Rumen Radev signed a decree confirming the appointment of an interim government in Bulgaria

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34

Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees

Politics » Defense | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria