Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Politics » DEFENSE | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09
Bulgaria: Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70% @Ministry of Defense

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year, according to Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the Main Directorate "Border Police." This announcement followed a meeting with Hans Leitens, the Executive Director of Frontex, who is visiting Bulgaria for the second time in recent months.

The agreement between Bulgaria and Frontex includes keeping the Frontex team stationed at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, which is now three times larger than last year's contingent, until the end of the year. Zlatanov emphasized the importance of continuing their joint efforts to maintain the current low levels of migratory pressure.

The discussions between Zlatanov and Leitens focused on two key areas: enhancing joint operations on the ground, including logistical support and personnel, and ensuring the respect for fundamental rights, a significant aspect of EU policies. Both parties expressed hope that other Frontex member states would support their ongoing collaboration.

