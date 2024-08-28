Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

Society » INCIDENTS | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas @novinite.com

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal crash. The incident occurred early this morning, around 6:40 a.m., between the villages of Draka and Malina.

The deceased driver, a Bulgarian national, was involved in the pursuit. The van was carrying 15 Afghan migrants, who were treated at the scene and subsequently examined at a local hospital. All of the migrants are reported to be in stable condition.

The situation began when the van driver refused to pull over for a routine police check, prompting officers to initiate a chase. The pursuit ended in a collision, resulting in the driver's death.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, migrants, driver

Related Articles:

Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

Archaeologists near Burgas have uncovered an inscription from the era of Emperor Nero

Society » Archaeology | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 07:36

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

A 26-year-old British woman was involved in a serious accident near Burgas airport when she was struck by a car in the early hours of August 18

Society » Incidents | August 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Drunk Driver Causes Collision with Ambulance in Asenovgrad

In Asenovgrad, a serious accident involving an ambulance and a car occurred late Friday night

Society » Incidents | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 12:43

37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Borisova Garden, located in Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 17, 2024, Saturday // 09:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)

This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide

The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41

Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 16:38

Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village

Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 15:33

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria