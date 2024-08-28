Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal crash. The incident occurred early this morning, around 6:40 a.m., between the villages of Draka and Malina.

The deceased driver, a Bulgarian national, was involved in the pursuit. The van was carrying 15 Afghan migrants, who were treated at the scene and subsequently examined at a local hospital. All of the migrants are reported to be in stable condition.

The situation began when the van driver refused to pull over for a routine police check, prompting officers to initiate a chase. The pursuit ended in a collision, resulting in the driver's death.