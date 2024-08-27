Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today. The ceremony took place during an extraordinary parliamentary session convened by Speaker Raya Nazaryan at 11:00 a.m., with the sole agenda item being the oath-taking of the new government members. Following the swearing-in, the session was promptly adjourned.

Earlier this morning, President Rumen Radev signed a decree to officially appoint the government proposed by Dimitar Glavchev, who has previously served as acting prime minister. Glavchev had presented the new cabinet's structure and composition to the president the day before. The new administration includes changes in key positions, with new ministers for foreign affairs, internal affairs, and transport and communications.

Despite the formation of the new caretaker government and the set date for upcoming elections, President Radev warned that the political crisis persists. He stated that true resolution will only come when the National Assembly forms a stable majority capable of establishing an effective regular government. Radev highlighted that the stability of such a majority relies on its legitimacy, which is influenced by voter turnout and the integrity of the electoral process.

Radev emphasized the critical need to combat vote-buying and electoral manipulation, noting that such practices undermine the democratic process and erode public trust. He expressed concern over compromised figures entering the National Assembly and stressed the importance of addressing these issues to restore faith in the political system.

Addressing the role of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Radev called for vigilance against electoral fraud, underscoring that the new minister's performance in the upcoming election campaign will be crucial in ensuring fair voting practices. He also indicated that he would maintain a firm stance on matters of governmental transparency and integrity.

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), criticized the political parties for what he described as excessive deference to President Rumen Radev. He questioned the reasons behind this behavior and expressed his frustration with the current situation.

Peevski accused President Radev of breaching the Constitution by refusing to sign the decree appointing Goritsa Grancharova. He argued that such a constitutional violation undermines Radev's legitimacy as president and expressed surprise at the lack of reaction from others. Peevski suggested that if the court determines the president has indeed violated the Constitution, impeachment might not be necessary, as the president's actions would already disqualify him from office. He vowed to expose Radev and ensure that Bulgaria remains under the control of its citizens.

In response to comments from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) alleging that Atanas Ilkov is "his guy," Peevski retorted sarcastically, claiming that, according to their statements, all interior ministers, prime ministers, and possibly even the president, are somehow affiliated with him.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, commented on the new cabinet's formation, noting that the situation should have been more urgent for a careatker cabinet to be appointed. He criticized the political class, implying that the appointment reflects a failure on their part.

Borissov acknowledged the roles of President Radev and Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev in the formation of the government, suggesting that the president had a significant hand in selecting the ministers. He pointed out that a week ago there was no cabinet, and President Radev's intervention was crucial to ensure fair elections through the signing of the decree.

Borissov characterized the constitutional changes as an attempt by the three parties in the assembly to address the political situation. He emphasized that the Constitution is designed for "highly intelligent, serious, and systematic" political parties, and if such parties exist, they should effectively uphold the Constitution.

Regarding future coalitions, Borissov dismissed any possibility of collaborating with "Revival" due to Kostadin Kostadinov's visit to Moscow, stating that such actions have effectively ruled out any coalition opportunities with them.

Meanwhile, Vice President Iliana Yotova stated that Bulgaria possesses several highly qualified individuals who are well-prepared to represent the country as a European Commissioner. She praised these individuals for their professionalism and dignity, expressing confidence that they would advocate effectively for Bulgaria and Europe. Yotova expressed hope that the political parties will nominate these top candidates and emphasized that Bulgaria would be well-represented by any of them. Having collaborated with many of these individuals, she firmly believes that Bulgaria will have a commendable European Commissioner if one of them is selected.