Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)

Society » INCIDENTS | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)

This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath. The Ministry of the Interior reported that the incident occurred during repair work.

Firefighters and ambulances were promptly dispatched to the scene. According to the Emergency Center in the capital, a medical team arrived quickly to assist.

The man suffered traumatic shock and lower limb fractures after being pinned down, reports BNR. The assumptions of the emergency medics are that he also has injuries to his internal organs. An ambulance is currently transporting him to "Pirogov".

Currently, 13 firefighters are working at the site. The cause of the collapse remains unclear.

