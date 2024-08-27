Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria, according to Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko. The reactors are intended to expand the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine.

Despite significant opposition from lawmakers, including those from the ruling party, Ukraine plans to proceed with the acquisition. Critics argue that there are more immediate and effective ways to repair the energy infrastructure severely damaged by Russian attacks. Some Ukrainian MPs question whether the reactors can be operationalized quickly and suggest that funds might be better allocated to renewable energy and other sources. Concerns have also been raised about potential cost inflation and corruption related to the purchase.

Bulgaria acquired these reactors a decade ago. Galushchenko remains determined to overcome the objections and move forward with the plan. There are no signs that Russia will benefit financially from the sale of the reactors, as noted by Politico.