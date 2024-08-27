Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:48
Bulgaria: Ukraine is Still Determined to Acquire Nuclear Reactors from Bulgaria

Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria, according to Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko. The reactors are intended to expand the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in western Ukraine.

Despite significant opposition from lawmakers, including those from the ruling party, Ukraine plans to proceed with the acquisition. Critics argue that there are more immediate and effective ways to repair the energy infrastructure severely damaged by Russian attacks. Some Ukrainian MPs question whether the reactors can be operationalized quickly and suggest that funds might be better allocated to renewable energy and other sources. Concerns have also been raised about potential cost inflation and corruption related to the purchase.

Bulgaria acquired these reactors a decade ago. Galushchenko remains determined to overcome the objections and move forward with the plan. There are no signs that Russia will benefit financially from the sale of the reactors, as noted by Politico.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nuclear, Ukraine, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Ukraine Successfully Tests First Homegrown Ballistic Missile

|

2026 At the Earliest: Political Instability Pushes Back Bulgaria’s Eurozone and Schengen Goals

|

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

|

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

|

Ukraine Endures Second Night of Russian Airstrikes, Zelensky Calls for Long-Range Weapons

|

Ukraine Suffers Devastating Missile Attack as Zelensky Calls for Stronger International Response

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Faces Continued High Electricity Prices

Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses

Business » Energy | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 14:16

Turkey to Export Gas to Bulgaria Under New "Turkish Blend" Brand

Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources

Business » Energy | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:07

Bulgaria: Stara Zagora Secures 240 Million Leva Investment for Solar Panel Production Plant

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Solar Technologies

Business » Energy | August 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:54

Expansion of Bulgaria's 'Chiren' Gas Storage Halted Pending European Prosecutor's Review

The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility

Business » Energy | August 14, 2024, Wednesday // 13:34

Bulgartransgaz Under European Scrutiny for Controversial Gas Agreement

This morning, the European Prosecutor's Office gained access to the gas operator "Bulgartransgaz" with the assistance of local police

Business » Energy | August 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:07

Bulgaria Sees 4.5% Rise in Natural Gas Prices for August

In August, natural gas prices in Bulgaria will see a slight increase

Business » Energy | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria