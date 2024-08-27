Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Society » INCIDENTS | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas @Pixabay

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police. In one incident, the body of a 64-year-old man from the village of Lukovo, Svoge municipality, was recovered from the sea in front of a complex in Pomorie.

In a separate case, authorities received a report of a drowned man found on an unguarded beach near a complex in the "Dinov göl" area of Tsarevo. The victim was identified as a 40-year-old man from Gabrovo. Both bodies have been transported to Burgas General Hospital for autopsy.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, drowned, man

Related Articles:

Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

|

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

|

Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

|

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

|

Tragic Incident Near Burgas Airport: Driver Runs Over Sleeping British Tourist

|

37-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in Burgas Park

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)

This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00

Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide

The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41

Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son

A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 16:38

Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village

Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 15:33

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria