Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police. In one incident, the body of a 64-year-old man from the village of Lukovo, Svoge municipality, was recovered from the sea in front of a complex in Pomorie.

In a separate case, authorities received a report of a drowned man found on an unguarded beach near a complex in the "Dinov göl" area of Tsarevo. The victim was identified as a 40-year-old man from Gabrovo. Both bodies have been transported to Burgas General Hospital for autopsy.