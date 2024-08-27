Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas
Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police. In one incident, the body of a 64-year-old man from the village of Lukovo, Svoge municipality, was recovered from the sea in front of a complex in Pomorie.
In a separate case, authorities received a report of a drowned man found on an unguarded beach near a complex in the "Dinov göl" area of Tsarevo. The victim was identified as a 40-year-old man from Gabrovo. Both bodies have been transported to Burgas General Hospital for autopsy.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas
In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras
Incident at New Bulgarian University: Person Trapped as Ceiling Collapses (UPDATED)
This morning, the ceiling of a hall at New Bulgarian University collapsed, trapping a person underneath
Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide
The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak
Man Drowns in Mesta River While Saving His Son
A 33-year-old man from the village of Teplen drowned in the Mesta River while attempting to rescue his child
Parachutists Injured After Collision with Parked Car in Bulgarian Village
Two men with parachutes fell onto a parked car in the village of Chernevo
Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault
A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas