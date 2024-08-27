Bulgaria’s State Reserve Allocates 133,000 Liters of Water to Drought-Affected Municipalities
The State Agency "State Reserve and Wartime Stocks" has announced it will supply three municipalities with bottled drinking water due to ongoing drought and reduced water flow in local sources.
Following a decision by the Council of Ministers, 59,000 liters of drinking water will be allocated to the municipality of Pavlikeni, 55,000 liters to Smyadovo, and 19,000 liters to Belene. This brings the total aid to 133,000 liters, available in 1.5-liter and 10-liter bottles.
In Pavlikeni, the water will be distributed to the villages of Dimcha, Slomer, and Lesicheri. For Smyadovo, the water will be provided to the villages of Rish, Veselinovo, Aleksandrov, and Cherni vrah. Residents of the village of Tatari in Belene will also receive water.
A state of emergency has been declared across all three municipalities, with some settlements under a water regime due to the severe drought conditions.
