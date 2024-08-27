Ukraine Endures Second Night of Russian Airstrikes, Zelensky Calls for Long-Range Weapons

For the second consecutive night, Ukraine has endured a massive Russian attack, with at least two people reported dead in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Local authorities confirmed that residential and commercial buildings were damaged by a rocket strike, leading several people to seek psychological support.

In over 10 districts, air alerts continue, with air defense systems in Kyiv operating effectively. The General Staff reported that drones are heading towards Kherson and Mykolaiv, while Moscow claims active fighting is ongoing in the Donetsk region. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv, with air defenses activated in response.

Following yesterday's Russian attack, which left seven people dead, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the lifting of restrictions on Kyiv’s use of Western weapons against Russia. In his midnight address, President Zelensky reiterated the urgent need for long-range weapons to counter such attacks. He emphasized that these weapons are essential for Ukraine's defense and would be a key tactic in counter-terrorism efforts.

Zelensky also discussed the missile attacks with the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during his evening address. They reviewed the details of the missile repulsion, Ukraine's ongoing operations in the Kursk region, and the planned response against Russia. The discussion also included the use of F-16s and the situation on various fronts in the Donetsk region, particularly around Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Toretsk, and Kurakhove. Zelensky announced that Ukrainian positions on these front lines would be reinforced.

Within the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces have reportedly expanded their controlled territories and captured new Russian prisoners of war. Zelensky also mentioned that crucial decisions were made regarding the energy sector, particularly the restoration of the electricity system.

In Kryvyi Rih, at least two people were killed when a Russian missile struck a civilian building. This incident was reported by local authorities, as cited by AFP. Reuters, which had earlier reported one casualty with possibly five more people trapped under debris, noted that it could not independently verify the information. The news agency also recalled Russia's claim that its attacks are solely directed at military targets.

Kryvyi Rih, located in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, frequently comes under Russian attack due to its significance as the hometown of President Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces reported another Russian airstrike in the Kyiv region overnight, prompting the activation of air defenses.

Reuters highlighted that this marks the second night in a row of missile and drone attacks by Russia against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force noted that several Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off from the Engels base in southern Russia.