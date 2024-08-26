Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide

Society » INCIDENTS | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Fires in Rila Mountain Rage On as Emergency Efforts Continue Nationwide

The fires in Rila Mountain continue to burn, with about 50 acres of Rila National Park affected below "Cherni" Peak. The fire is located in extremely difficult-to-access terrain, making firefighting efforts challenging. Ground and air firefighting operations are ongoing, with around 80 people involved, including firefighters, foresters, national park employees, military personnel, and volunteers. Expectations are that controlling the fire will become easier once it reaches the top, where mineralized strips have been created for this purpose. A helicopter from the "Krumovo" airbase has been assisting by dousing the flames from above.

In addition to the ongoing fire below "Cherni" Peak, the fire under the Kalin dam in Rila Mountain has been contained, though efforts to extinguish individual outbreaks continue. Teams remain on-site to prevent any potential flare-ups.

Meanwhile, a partial state of emergency has been declared in Stara Zagora municipality due to a fire between the villages of Dalboki and Oryahovitsa, where smoldering fires persist. Although there is no danger to the population, authorities remained on duty throughout the night.

In the past 24 hours, 170 fires were extinguished across the country, as reported by the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population". Fire crews responded to 224 incidents, with two people injured in the fires during this period.

