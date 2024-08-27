Officially: President Radev Sets October 27 for Early Elections, Appoints New Caretaker Government

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29
Today, President Rumen Radev signed a decree confirming the appointment of an interim government in Bulgaria. The new caretaker cabinet, known as "Glavchev 2," will be sworn in before the National Assembly, with only three changes in its composition. Atanas Ilkov, the head of the National Police, will replace Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of Internal Affairs. In the Ministry of Transport, Krasimira Stoyanova will take over from Georgi Gvozdeikov, a change explained by the caretaker prime minister due to the increasingly challenging situation in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). Additionally, Ivan Kondov will assume the role of foreign minister.
In a separate decree, President Radev scheduled early parliamentary elections for October 27, marking the seventh early elections in the past three years. These elections will lead to the formation of Bulgaria's 51st parliament. President Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker government at the National Assembly later today.
