Officially: President Radev Sets October 27 for Early Elections, Appoints New Caretaker Government

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Officially: President Radev Sets October 27 for Early Elections, Appoints New Caretaker Government

Today, President Rumen Radev signed a decree confirming the appointment of an interim government in Bulgaria. The new caretaker cabinet, known as "Glavchev 2," will be sworn in before the National Assembly, with only three changes in its composition. Atanas Ilkov, the head of the National Police, will replace Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of Internal Affairs. In the Ministry of Transport, Krasimira Stoyanova will take over from Georgi Gvozdeikov, a change explained by the caretaker prime minister due to the increasingly challenging situation in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ). Additionally, Ivan Kondov will assume the role of foreign minister.

In a separate decree, President Radev scheduled early parliamentary elections for October 27, marking the seventh early elections in the past three years. These elections will lead to the formation of Bulgaria's 51st parliament. President Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker government at the National Assembly later today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Glavchev, elections

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:30

Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

Atanas Ilkov Vows to Ensure Fair Elections as Bulgaria’s New Interior Minister Amid Political Controversy

The nominee for Bulgaria’s new Minister of Internal Affairs, Atanas Ilkov, has stated that his primary focus will be to ensure fair and transparent elections

Politics | August 26, 2024, Monday // 13:00

Bulgaria's October 27 Elections Set as President Radev Approves 'Glavchev 2' Caretaker Cabinet

President Rumen Radev is set to issue a decree for the appointment of the new interim government, led by Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:24

Bulgaria: Glavchev to Lead Interim Government Again, October Elections Confirmed

Dimitar Glavchev has been tasked with forming a government for the second time, following a failed attempt by Goritsa Grancharova-Kozhareva and the refusal of other potential candidates

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 12:35

Bulgaria: President Radev Reappoints Dimitar Glavchev as Acting Prime Minister

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has once again selected Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister

Politics | August 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

BREAKING: Dogan Expels Peevski, Reshapes DPS Leadership

Dr. Ahmed Dogan, the honorary chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), recently convened a meeting with the Central Operational Bureau of the party

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 19:34

Bulgarian Party 'Revival' Joins BRICS International Forum in Moscow

A delegation from the Bulgarian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has arrived in Moscow to participate in the International Forum of the BRICS countries

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 16:00

Bulgaria's European Commissioner Candidates Due Soon as Glavchev Calls for Proposals

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev is awaiting nominations for Bulgaria's European Commissioner candidates until August 29

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:30

Frontex Team to Stay Until Year-End as Migrant Pressure on Bulgaria-Turkey Border Falls by 70%

Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year

Politics » Defense | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 13:09

Caretaker Cabinet "Glavchev 2" Sworn In as Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty

The second caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev was formally sworn in before the National Assembly today

Politics | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 11:37

Bulgaria's Border Police Announces Recruitment for 400 New Positions

The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees

Politics » Defense | August 26, 2024, Monday // 17:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria